SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,270 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $19,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

CWI opened at $25.43 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.