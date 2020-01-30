Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.46

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 4212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $4,307,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,362.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,821 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 60,143 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

