SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.64.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 815.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

