St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Given New GBX 540 Price Target at Liberum Capital

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) had its target price hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

SMP stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02. St. Modwen Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 522.31 ($6.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 492.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 447.

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

