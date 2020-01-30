Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.39 million, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.