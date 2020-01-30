Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s 6th Largest Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 3.1% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

SBUX opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

