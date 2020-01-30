Stephens Upgrades Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYF. Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $32.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 78.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 252,777 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 82.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $5,441,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,504,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,294,000 after buying an additional 72,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,909,000 after buying an additional 46,083 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

