SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $5.60 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.33.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

