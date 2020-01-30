SunTrust Banks Cuts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks to in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on Synovus Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.55.

SNV opened at $35.07 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $1,544,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 81.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,007,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,252,000 after buying an additional 451,761 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 94.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 362,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,679,000 after buying an additional 175,814 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 42.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 61,844 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

