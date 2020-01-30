Svb Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gabelli upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 245.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 235,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 167,083 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

