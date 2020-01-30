Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 84,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

SYNL opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. Synalloy has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 million and a PE ratio of -73.66.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Craig C. Bram purchased 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,864.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig C. Bram purchased 2,000 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,549.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,695 shares of company stock worth $158,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synalloy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 423,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Synalloy by 38.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Synalloy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Synalloy by 1,017.6% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 165,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 150,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synalloy by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

