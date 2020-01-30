Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.55.

NYSE:SNV opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 59.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

