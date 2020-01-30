SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in SYSCO by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SYSCO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after buying an additional 33,869 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in SYSCO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

