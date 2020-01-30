SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Reduced by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. SYSCO comprises 1.3% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

NYSE SYY opened at $81.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $2,026,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,491.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

