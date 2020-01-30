Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $57.19 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $299.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

