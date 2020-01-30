Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a sell rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Talktalk Telecom Group to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 82 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 114.22 ($1.50).

Get Talktalk Telecom Group alerts:

TALK opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.47) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.97. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52 week low of GBX 91.65 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38.

In related news, insider Charles W. Dunstone purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050,000 ($1,381,215.47).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.