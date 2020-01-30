Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Raised to “Buy” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ERIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.14.

ERIC opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

