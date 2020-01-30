Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives $12.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $7.09 on Monday. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 57.16% and a negative net margin of 677.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tellurian by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 599.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 11,423.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

