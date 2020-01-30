Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.53

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.53 and last traded at $92.44, with a volume of 767735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,511,059 shares of company stock valued at $386,816,166 in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

