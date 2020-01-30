Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $340.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated an underperform rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura restated a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $423.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $385.62.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $580.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.20. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $594.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of -119.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $632,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,686,745 in the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,387,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.