Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Lessened by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $333.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.90 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

