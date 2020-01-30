Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Thor Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.40.

NYSE:THO opened at $81.25 on Monday. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.97.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at $795,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Thor Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 11.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 36.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

