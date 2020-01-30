TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TI Fluid Systems to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 197 ($2.59) to GBX 223 ($2.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TI Fluid Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 273.83 ($3.60).

Shares of TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 239.50 ($3.15) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 249.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 207.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. TI Fluid Systems has a one year low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a one year high of GBX 282 ($3.71).

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

