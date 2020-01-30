TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:TMSR opened at $1.55 on Monday. TMSR has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 million, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. TMSR had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Yimin Jin sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,267,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

