Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,900 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 691,700 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 130.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 240.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000.

TMP opened at $86.97 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $71.54 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

