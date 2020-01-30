Total (EPA:FP) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €59.00 ($68.60) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FP. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €57.61 ($66.99).

Shares of EPA FP opened at €46.18 ($53.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.44. Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

