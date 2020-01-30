Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $95.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average is $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $114.25.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

