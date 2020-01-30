Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Short Interest Up 20.9% in January

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Trimble stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trimble has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.49 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Bank sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $228,675.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,942.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 308,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $12,398,543.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,739,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,790 shares of company stock worth $13,740,674 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 959.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 76,253 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $2,337,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trimble by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 650,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after buying an additional 119,378 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.