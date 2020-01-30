Trinseo (TSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Trinseo has set its FY19 guidance at $3.23-3.40 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Trinseo had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TSE opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Trinseo has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $52.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

