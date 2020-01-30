TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Purchases $20,325.00 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Kevin M. Curley bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $20,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,227.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TRST opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.36 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 65,764 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 21,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRST. ValuEngine raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

