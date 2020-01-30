Twin Disc (TWIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.65 million. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. On average, analysts expect Twin Disc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.98. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWIN. TheStreet cut Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Twin Disc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

