Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.64

News stories about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a news impact score of 1.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Twitter’s score:

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Aegis lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Twitter stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. Twitter has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $45.85.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,183 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $307,424.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $540,207.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,411 shares of company stock worth $2,202,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.