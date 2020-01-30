UBS Group Lowers Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TX. Citigroup set a $19.00 price objective on Ternium and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Ternium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.64.

NYSE:TX opened at $21.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. Ternium has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Ternium had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ternium by 81.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 200,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 3,117.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 183,675 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 66.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 143,992 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in Ternium by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,892,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 11.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after buying an additional 59,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

