UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ULVR. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,450 ($58.54) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Unilever to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 5,350 ($70.38) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,694.55 ($61.75).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,438 ($58.38) on Monday. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a one year high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion and a PE ratio of 17.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,392.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,713.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

