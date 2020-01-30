United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 3,776.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 965,931 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 248.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 33,195 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,317,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after buying an additional 259,763 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 37.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 575,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 158,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $2.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

