United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.10.

USM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $83,683.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

USM opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.78.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

