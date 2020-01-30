United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $237.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $96.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43, a PEG ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.95. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,312,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 181,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

