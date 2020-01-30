UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Decreased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $282.90 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.