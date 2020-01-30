Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

UFPI stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Universal Forest Products has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12.

In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $307,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $78,096.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,591 shares of company stock valued at $839,111. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 4,477.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after buying an additional 548,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 483.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after buying an additional 481,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,050,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,537,000 after buying an additional 176,795 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 870,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,699,000 after buying an additional 157,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,560,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.