ValuEngine Upgrades Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) to “Buy”

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WIFI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

WIFI stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $525.07 million, a PE ratio of -112.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 122.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 44.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 31.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 94.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 38.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

