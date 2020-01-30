ValuEngine Upgrades VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Hold

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. VSE has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.36.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $198.33 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

