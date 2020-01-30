VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 998,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 99,869 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 272,077 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

In related news, insider Coote Gavin acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $65.31 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2202 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.