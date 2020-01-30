Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $190.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $193.40.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.