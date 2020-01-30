Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 23,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $180.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $149.60 and a 1-year high of $184.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

