Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VOO opened at $300.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.99 and its 200-day moving average is $280.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $242.88 and a twelve month high of $305.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

