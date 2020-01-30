VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in VF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in VF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VFC opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.44. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

