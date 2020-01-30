VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.71

VIQ Solutions Inc (CVE:VQS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 2072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile (CVE:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology; and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

