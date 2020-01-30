Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.8% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after buying an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after buying an additional 100,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after buying an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $204.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.44 and a 200-day moving average of $182.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.32.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

