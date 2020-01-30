Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €220.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €196.00 ($227.91) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €195.40 ($227.21).

ETR VOW3 opened at €169.92 ($197.58) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €178.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €164.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

