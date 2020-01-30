Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €220.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €220.00 ($255.81) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €196.00 ($227.91) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €195.40 ($227.21).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €169.92 ($197.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €178.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €164.50.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

